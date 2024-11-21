CHRISTMAS AT THE BOTANICS RETURNS

Christmas at the Botanics has opened at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, bringing a new season of magical light installations.

The annual light show is a calendar highlight for Edinburgh residents and tourists alike, and this year the illuminated trail promises both new light installations and old favourites, placing the beauty of plants to the fore.

The after-dark trail, which takes about 90 minutes to complete, weaves through the Botanics, using the Garden’s natural landscape and historic buildings as a backdrop for festive visual effects.

Although 80% of the trail has been revised for a fresh perspective of the Garden, old favourites like the Christmas Cathedral will return. Santa will, of course, be there to welcome visitors too.

New installations this year include ‘Sea of Light’, a large-scale illumination covering the ground with thousands of individually controlled LED lights, reminiscent of the roots of trees and plants, and ‘Firework Trees’, where vibrant bursts of light shoot through tree branches.

On top of that, visitors will be able to discover flickering candles floating high in the sky, batons of colour-changing light dancing in time, and a flock of sparkling jolly robins. Christmas food and drink stalls serving mulled wine, hot chocolate and marshmallows will also be dotted along the trail.

Sarah Cathcart, Director of Learning and Engagement at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, said: ‘It’s my first Christmas at the Botanics as Director of Learning and Engagement, and I’m excited to share the experience with the public to bring to light the amazing stories about the Garden’s diverse collection of plants.

‘The trail offers a unique opportunity for visitors to connect with the important conservation work we do year-round. Each installation depicts a story about the inspiration taken from the natural world, encouraging visitors of all ages to think more deeply about protecting our planet.’

Christmas at the Botanics will run for 35 nights on selected evenings from 21 November to 30 December.

Ticket sales help fund the Botanics’ international plant research, conservation work and education programmes. The event also offers an off-peak ticketing option, as well as family tickets.

For more details visit www.rbge.org.uk/christmas and follow @mychristmastrails on Facebook and Instagram.