Celebrating 100 years of broadcasting in Scotland

THE National Library of Scotland is marking 100 years of broadcasting in Scotland.

Scotland’s first radio transmission was made from the Kelvin Hall in Glasgow on 24 January 1923 – two months before the BBC’s initial wireless broadcast.

The national library will hold its “Festival of Broadcasting” between 28 March and 1 April at the hall, where it has a base.

Presenters taking part in the festival include Jane Lewis, Shereen Nanjiani, and Julia Sutherland.

The library’s broadcaster-in-residence, Alistair Heather, said: “We’ll be looking back on 100 years of broadcasting and how it has evolved.

“Some of the biggest names in broadcasting will be talking about how we now report the news and the struggle to report amid disinformation on social media.

“We’ll also look at diversity of voices – having our Scottishness represented and the increasing confidence we have in our own culture and how we are reflected in broadcasting.

“We want people to come along, bring their expertise and share their experiences.”

Heather is hosting three events at the festival – panels on Gaelic and Scots, news, and sports.

Other highlights include “Women on the wireless”, “Cine[sthesia]: Deaf heritage on screen”, and a family fay with “interactive workshops, displays, and activities”.

