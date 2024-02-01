Borders Art Fair: Scotland’s Friendliest Art Fair Invites You to Discover the Beautiful Borders

Scotland’s friendliest art fair is set to return with more than 70 artists and galleries, from across the Borders and as far apart as Aberdeenshire and Devon, for visitors to discover.

The 2024 McInroy & Wood Borders Art Fair (BAF) takes place in Kelso, in The Borders, on the weekend of 15-17 March.

Within an hour’s drive of Edinburgh and Newcastle, the annual event attracts more than 4,000 visitors to meet the host of participating painters, print makers, sculptors, illustrators and other contemporary artists and makers.

The work on display includes landscape, wildlife and portrait painting through to animal sculptures, ceramics and stone carvings.

BAF is family-friendly and features workshops and demonstrations. You can relax and refuel at the indoor food village, where there will be food vans packed with all sorts of tempting treats.

Frances Fergusson, Director of the Borders Art Fair, said: ‘We’ve become known as ‘Scotland’s friendliest art fair’ – a place to see wonderful work and meet the artists and makers who create it – you can even see some of them at work, or have a go at creating your own art.

‘It’s the biggest and best showcase of work by artists based in the Borders, and really reflects the immense creativity of our region, but it also increasingly attracts exhibitors from all over Scotland and the rest of the UK.

‘BAF is the perfect excuse to spend some time exploring the Borders, so we’d love to invite you to come and explore. Of course, we are totally biased, but we think it’s an undiscovered gem, with a vibrant and friendly community, beautiful scenery and cultural treasures.’

BAF takes place at The Borders Event Centre and starts at 10am each day, ending at 4pm on Friday and Sunday and 5pm on Saturday– visitors are asked to pay what they can afford in order to support next year’s event.

Kelso offers a variety of restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars, all in walking distance from The Borders Events Centre. There are also plenty of hotels, guesthouses, B&Bs and country cottages to rent.

The Borders region has everything from picturesque beaches, seaside villages and dramatic headlands in the east, to stately homes, mountain bike trails and the rolling hills of Peeblesshire in the West – promising something for everyone.

For details of the exhibitors see www.bordersartfair.com and follow BAF on social media for the latest updates.