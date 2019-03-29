Writers setting forth on a voyage of Discovery

The Voyage Out is an international anthology of writing, art and science.

It compares the act of creating something on a blank page to the voyage of RRS Discovery into the white spaces of the Antarctic.

The authors of these diverse journeys include actor Brian Cox writing on performance, Sue Black talking about forensic anthropology and Robert MacFarlane’s fascinating essay on how subsidence in Cambridge revealed the town’s complex 1940s war-time defence plans.

The Voyage Out, edited by Kirsty Gunn and Gail Low, published by They Voyage Out Press, £12.99.