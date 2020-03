Following on from The Weem Witch, Leonard Low again delves into the rich past of his local area in Fife.

He has uncovered some intriguing facts and stories from 1600 year old skeletons to pirates, shipwrecks and witchcraft.

A great book to take on a trip to the East Neuk, this will tell you all the things the tourist guidebooks won’t.

Largo’s Untold Stories, by Leonard Low, published by Steve Savage, £9.95.