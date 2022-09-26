Wigtown Book Festival welcomes fiddlers

MUSICIANS from throughout Dumfries & Galloway joined members of the Scottish Fiddle Orchestra (SFO) for a concert yesterday lunchtime at Wigtown Book Festival.

Beth Porter of The Bookshop Band was among the fiddlers taking part, along with her baby, Emmy Please.

The SFO was co-founded by the late John Mason, who spent much of his youth in Wigtown and the surrounding area.

Its concert at the festival on Saturday evening was the first time the SFO had performed in the area for 10 years.

This week, the festival will welcome sports commentator Andrew Cotter, novelist Robert Harris, Outlander star Graham McTavish, and journalist Chitra Ramaswamy.

Last week’s speakers included Scottish national chef Gary Maclean, astronomer royal Professor Lord Martin Rees, and Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross.

Artistic director Adrian Turpin said: “It’s been a fabulous start to the festival.

“There’s been a real sense of joy at being back together again to celebrate literature, stories, storytelling, and – beyond that – music, theatre, and the visual arts.

“There’s been a real buzz in the town and, despite all the challenges people face with the cost of living crisis, an energy and pleasure at being back together to take part in an event that has grown to be so much more than a book festival.”

Wigtown Book Festival runs until 2 October.

