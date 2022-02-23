Why Scottish style is an international trendsetter

As a nation, Scotland has had an impeccable sense of haute couture through the ages.

How Scotland Dressed The World is author Lynne Coleman’s love letter to the nation that gives us the blueprint for international style, as she explores the country’s rich cultural impact on the modern world.

Lynne knows her stuff, as an author and broadcaster specialising in fashion. For more than a decade she has collaborated with brands such as Burberry, Chanel, Céline and Mulberry. Her podcast ‘A Guide to Luxury’ is listened to in 40 countries around the world, and works across the textiles sector in Scotland as Brand Guardian of the oldest artisan tartan mill, DC Dalgliesh.

So she writes with authority.

From Grace Kelly in her Pringle of Scotland twinset to Cher and Dionne tartan-twinning in Clueless, it all returns to Alba.

Telling the tales of the cloth that covers continents and how it has been woven into political and economic movements.

This (appropriately enough) beautifully designed book looks at trends and styles, such as Trews, Grunge, Gothic, Sloane Ranger, Punk, Royalty, and even the Bunnet, and shows how it all started in Scotland.

From ‘gallus’ and ‘peely-wally’, to ‘tartan-punk’ and Ralph Lauren’s ‘preppy chic’, whoever you are, however you dress, you will always have a piece of Scotland with you – even if it’s only in the lining of your wellies!

Beautifully illustrated, it’s a great read, whether you’re a fashionista or someone who has a more general interest in design through the years.

How Scotland Dressed The World, by Lynne Coleman, published by Luath Press, £8.99.