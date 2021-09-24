When vampires came to Scotland in a great read

I have always been a fan of the vampire genre, but this is a first for me.

This tale of blood sucking horror set in the Highlands of Scotland.

Mark Campbell, historian and author, is desperate to finish his new book on the infamous Highland Clearances when his researcher mysteriously disappears.

Abandoning his depressed wife and new baby, Mark rushes to a remote Scottish village to investigate. But when he gets there, all is not what it seems. Who is the attractive landowner, Lady Elizabeth Ruthven, and why is she housebound on a remote loch island? Why are wild dogs hunting him? What really happened to the researcher?

Mark’s investigation is soon overwhelmed by a series of unnerving events, plunging him into a nightmare of vampires and devil worship. Can he make it back home to his family in one piece?

Despite the odd juxtaposition of genres, this is an enjoyable tale that I found difficult to put down.

The lead character, Mark Campbell is well developed and believably flawed while the story line is suitably spooky.

Shot Through The Heart, by Ed James, self-published, £8.99.