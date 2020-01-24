When the landlords kept their tenants in state of terror

In None Dare Oppose, a study of Highland landlordism, author John MacLeod paints a portrait of Victorian Scotland.

For two decades, the people of Lewis lived in terror, oppressed by corrupt land owners, before rising above the regime and marching to Stornoway in a gripping finale.

MacLeod captures the essence of the time with vibrant characters and compellingly tells their story.

None Dare Oppose, by John MacLeod, published by Birlinn, £8.99.