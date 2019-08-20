When Scottish steam drove the country forward

Scotland shaped the railway industry; the railway industry shaped Scotland.

Respected photo journalist Keith Langston looks at the local and national contributors to Scottish locomotive production, for example, Dübs & Co, which elevated Scottish steam to the world’s stage.

A thorough insight into the different classes of railway that emerged from the late 19th to the early 20th century.

Scottish Steam: A Celebration, by Keith Langston, published by Pen & Sword Transport, £25