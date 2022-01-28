When composer Mendelssohn came to Scotland

As was the wont of wealthy young gentlemen of the time, the composer Felix Mendelssohn went on a grand journey.

This book has a subtitle of The Mendelssohns in Scotland and Italy, and tells how Felix’s journey brought him to Scotland, while his sister Fanny alighted in Italy.

Using sketches, letters, paintings and captivating narrative skills, Ambache uncovers how the siblings’ respective journeys inspired them to create some of the finest music of the Romantic

movement.

A fascinating tale for fans of The Hebrides Overture and the Scottish Symphony.

The Soul of the Journey, by Diana Ambache, published by Birlinn, £14.99.