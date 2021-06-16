Weaving fact and fiction for St Andrews Castle siege

For his debut novel, The Castilians, author V E H Masters cleverly weaves fact with fiction in a detailed story of the siege of St Andrews Castle in 1546.

Written in compelling prose, and packed full of gripping drama and a smattering of romance, the 16th-century streets of the Auld Grey Toon are brought to life.

This is history made digestible and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

If you have an appetite for Scottish history and a good story, this book will scratch that itch.

The Castilians: A story of the siege of St Andrews Castle, by V.E.H. Masters, published by Nydie Books, £8.99.