Vivid dramatic writing brings Sky Dance to life

You can almost feel the dramatic changes in temperature, so descriptive and atmospheric is John D Burns’ writing in Sky Dance.

Set on a fictional Scottish island, this is a story based on very real issues affecting the wilderness in the Highlands of Scotland.

As land owners clash with environmental protestors, the arguments are all too familiar and force the reader to consider their own stance on the dwindling Scottish wilderness and what the future may hold.

Sky Dance, by John D Burns, published by Vertebrate Publishing, £9.99.