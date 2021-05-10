Vikings, huge crustaceans and a helpful seagull

The basis of A Large Measure of Snow is that in December 1967, with all roads to the town of Kinloch cut off by snow, its fishing fleet sets off for Girvan in search of food.

On board one boat, the Girl Maggie, is first mate Hamish, who has – to everyone’s amazement – been named by a Glasgow paper as Young Fisherman of the Year.

Joining the crew on their mercy dash is a reporter hoping for a scoop, but as the blizzards worsen and all sorts of adventures ensue – ghostly Vikings, gigantic crustaceans and a helpful seagull all feature – it becomes clear Hamish is a rogue who is hiding a secret.

This page-turner features laugh-out-loud moments and is a wonderfully wry tale that is more Whisky Galore than Meyrick’s usual schtick of gritty crime fiction.

It’s just 145 pages, and is so moreish that many readers will probably finish it in one marathon – and hugely enjoyable – session.

A Large Measure of Snow: A Tale from Kinloch, by Denzil Meyrick, published by Polygon, £9.99.