Val McDermid and Ian Rankin at Largo Arts Week

AUTHORS Val McDermid and soon-to-be-Sir Ian Rankin are topping the bill at Largo Arts Week, which begins on Saturday.

The writers will take part in “An audience with…” events in the Fife village’s Crusoe Hotel.

Lower Largo is famous as the birthplace of Alexander Selkirk, the man who inspired the story of Daniel Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe.

McDermid and Rankin will be interviewed by Skids frontman and broadcaster Richard Jobson, who also hails from Fife.

A total of 66 artists – nearly double the number who participated in the festival’s inaugural year in 2019 – will be exhibiting in 36 homes and studios, which will be open to the public throughout the week.

Festival director Andrew Stenson said: “It’s shaping up to be a fantastic week of art and music and we hope there is something for everyone in the programme with the combination of internationally-known artists and writers along with local artistic talent.”

The festival, which runs until 24 July, also features appearances by folk music legend Rab Noakes, Americana rhythm and blues guitarist Brooks Williams, international sculptor David Mach, and children’s illustrator Jill Calder.

