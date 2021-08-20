Two cases in a thrilling read set in 1970s Glasgow

The April Dead, the newest novel following detective Harry McCoy, takes place after a homemade bomb explodes in a Glasgow flat.

With little evidence at his disposal, McCoy must unearth who is to blame before the situation worsens.

At the same time McCoy has to deal with a missing American who vanished from the nearby navy base – could these two incidents be connected?

The backdrop of 1970s Glasgow adds to the suspense and dark atmosphere created by Parks’ narrative.

Intense and thrilling, this book more than lives up to expectation.

The April Dead, by Alan Parks, published by Canongate Books, £14.99.