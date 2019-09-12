Three women, their lives and relationships

Lyn Miller explores the relationship between three women as they support each other through major life challenges.

Each chapter is told from the perspective of one of the central female characters – there’s Marion, a single mum and Edinburgh GP; Nyaga, a nurse missing her home in Botswana; and Rose, Marion’s daughter who recently started university in Bristol.

A little heavy on the medical jargon at times with a tendency to be a tad too formulaic with dialogue. Overall an enjoyable read.

Human Condition, by Lyn Miller, Matador, £10.99.