This novel treads the fine line between crime and comedy

Fast paced and compelling, Feliks Berisovic arrives from his East European homeland to bring back the great-granddaughter of the last Archduke to Scotland.

With the best of intentions he rescues the wrong woman, antagonises a psychopath and shoots an undercover agent, incurring the wrath of everyone, including security forces.

And there’s always a danger the psychopath will get to the Duchess before he does. Even if the wrong woman turns out to be the right one there’s still no guarantee of a happy ending, when everyone carries on making mistakes.

Through Every Human Heart, by Janice Brown, published by Sandstone Press, £8.99.