This is a book that might float your boat

Essex born David Christie, moved to Callander, Central Scotland, in the early 70s, which is when his fascination with The Caledonian MacBrayne fleet of car and passenger ferries began.

After taking a journey on the last of the MacBraynes turbine steamers, King George V, on an evening cruise to Oban, Christie was smitten. Even managing to persuade his parents to take holidays specifically where he could catch sight of the fleet sailing along the Clyde.

Christie was clearly a keen photographer through the 70s, documenting the fleet in its heyday.

This is a thoughtful collection of previously unpublished photographs, sure to delight any enthusiasts out there.

Calmac Ships In The 1970s – The Clyde and West Coast by David Christie, published by Amberley Publishing, £14.99