There’s more to this tale than just Scottish romance

I was put off by the jacket of this book, but in this case the old adage rings true.

What may at first glance appear to be a romantic novel is actually a tale full of crime, politics and intrigue, set against the backdrop of Edinburgh in the 1740s.

Yes, there is a romantic element but the story will hold the interest of anyone with an interest in Jacobite history or old Edinburgh.

Gathering Storm, by Maggie Craig, published by Alligin Books, £7.99.