There’s more to this tale than just Scottish romance
I was put off by the jacket of this book, but in this case the old adage rings true.
What may at first glance appear to be a romantic novel is actually a tale full of crime, politics and intrigue, set against the backdrop of Edinburgh in the 1740s.
Yes, there is a romantic element but the story will hold the interest of anyone with an interest in Jacobite history or old Edinburgh.
Gathering Storm, by Maggie Craig, published by Alligin Books, £7.99.