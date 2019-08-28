There’s been a murder – on the very first page

Murder on Page One lives up to its title.

Straightaway the reader is engulfed in a bloody murder, as Lorraine McNeill, a literary agent is found dead.

A serial killer is on the loose. Short scenes are interspersed with some feisty badinage between DI Noel Osborne, a piggish throwback heading towards an early retirement, and DS Fortune (aka Flick), an erudite feminist whose world view differs from Osborne’s macho view of life.

Murder on Page One, by Ian Simpson, published by Troubador, £7.99.