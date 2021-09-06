The Whisky Muse II leaves the reader with a warm glow

Whisky is, quite probably, Scotland’s greatest contribution to the world in terms of food and drink.

The power of whisky is a curious thing, as it can make one person weep, and another one sing.

Robin Laing, who is a songwriter, poet and performer takes the reader on a lyrical tour of the history and lore surrounding Scotland’s national drink.

The book is divided into sections, as it places whisky in the many contexts in which it can be found – The Best Drink in the World; These Are A Few of My Favourite Drams; Whisky Heroes; Relationships; Whisky In Its Place; and Nothing Succeeds Like Excess.

With a mixture of songs and poems, with plenty of humour abounding, it’s a lovely celebration of Scotland’s national drink that will raise many a wry smile – and indeed, in some cases, shared experienced, especially after that last dram of the night when really, we should maybe have stopped.

Laing’s writing is warm and friendly – much like the glow brought by whisky itself. His songs are reminiscent of the foot-stamping and rowdy camaraderie of folk songs performed in a cosy tavern, possibly following a wee dram (or two).

The book is also neatly designed, with layouts varying depending on their content, which makes for a read that is easy on the eye.

Also worthy of note are Bob Dewar’s illustrations throughout, with a light and whimsical feel – the perfect accompaniment to a book that will make you smile.

The Whisky Muse II, by Robin Laing, illustrated by Bob Dewar, published by Luath Press, £9.99.