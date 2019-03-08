The true story of Robert the Bruce – the Outlaw King

Myth and legend are stripped away to reveal the true and incredibly complicated tale of Scotland’s outlaw King, Robert the Bruce.

Highly regarded as an expert on 14th-century Scottish history, Brown’s approach to dissecting true history and stripping away the many

fabrications results in an easy read which is both engaging and informative.

A great read for anyone interested in Scottish medieval history and for those wishing to sort out fact from the fiction surrounding this iconic figure.

King and Outlaw: The Real Robert the Bruce, by Chris Brown, published by The History Press £12.99.