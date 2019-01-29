The tough battle to keep a railway route on track

In Highland Survivor, David Spaven picks up on his father’s relentless quest to keep Britain’s most northerly and longest rural railway line operational.

In this survey of the Far North Line, he details how the campaign to prevent the closure of the line proposed by the Beeching Report succeeded by examining eyewitness accounts from public and private sources.

The united front presented by all concerned parties is especially impressive.

A compelling read, not just for trainspotters.

Highland Survivor by David Spaven, published by Kessock Books, £16.99