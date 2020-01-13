Shrouded in negative stereotypes and widely misunderstood, the Scottish travelling community are at the forefront of this novel.

Lorn Macintyre has created characters with real depth, who draw empathy from the reader throughout their journey and remind us to withhold hasty judgements.

Set in the Scottish landscape, the book draws on the power of nature while being juxtaposed with an ever-changing modern world and the struggles of a community fighting to survive.

The Summer Stance, by Lorn MacIntyre, published by Thunderpoint, £7.99.