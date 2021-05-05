The story of the woman behind Peter Rabbit

The story of the creator of Peter Rabbit is an interesting one that says much about the unquenchable creative spirit of a sad little girl who, in the absence of anyone else to educate her, did it herself.

Cohen’s book examines Potter’s summers, which were spent on the Dalguise Estate near Dunkeld, where she developed many of the characters that would one day make her famous.

This is a good working biography of Potter, but would have benefitted from some of her lovely colour illustrations.

The Real Beatrix Potter, by Nadia Cohen, published by Pen & Sword, £14.99.