The story of the man who hunted Nessie

The Man Who Filmed Nessie is as much the story of the Dinsdale family as it is a history of the legend of a monster in the waters of Loch Ness.

The author’s father was Tim Dinsdale, an aeronautical engineer who, over the space of 27 years, undertook 57 expeditions in search of Nessie.

Whether you believe that there could be a creature lurking beneath the surface of the loch or you think the whole legend is poppycock, this is still an interesting read about a fascinating man who successfully balanced an obsession with Nessie with family life.

The Man Who Filmed Nessie, by Angus Dinsdale, published by Hancock House, £16.99.