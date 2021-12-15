The story of philanthropist A. K. Bell and the Gannochy Trust

There have always been people who are in successful in life, who feel a moral duty of care to help those less well off.

In A Roof Over One’s Head, writer Jeremy Duncan narrates the history of the work of A.K. Bell and the Gannochy Trust.

The Trust was founded in 1937 by Scottish businessman and philanthropist Arthur Kinmond Bell, known as A.K. Bell. He successfully developed the Bell’s Whisky business, was a fine cricketer, and in his later years, an outstanding philanthropist.

Born in 1868, A.K. inherited Bell’s Whisky when his father died in 1900. With great acumen he built the company, improving the quality of the product and steadily increasing sales.

After the First World War, national and local government was investing in new housing, and rapid house building was happening in Perth. In 1922, A.K. purchased land and property with the aim of building houses. A.K. spent his funds to achieve quality and was closely involved in the construction, with those involved recognising his ‘unfailing and generous kindness’. A believer in the health-giving properties of exercise, fresh air and the outdoors, every house had an ample garden outside and a plaque inside extolling the virtues of ventilation to the tenants.

In 1937, A.K. Bell established The Gannochy Trust and gifted part of his estate to the care of a small group of Trustees ‘to be held by them for certain charitable and public purposes for the benefit of the community of Perth and district’.

He transferred to The Gannochy Trust the newly built Gannochy housing estate; Doo’cot Park and the cricket pavilion; farms and farmland; Quarrymill Woodland Park; and other properties.

A.K. instructed that income should be used to maintain the housing, property and land, with any remaining funds being distributed to in his words: ‘recreational clubs and institutions operating within the city of Perth as may…be performing beneficial service to the youth of the community and as may be selected by the Trustees and as are in the opinion of the trustees in need of charitable aid’.

Today, the Gannochy Trust provide almost 300 houses for rent; manages an estate of 700 acres, including farms and woodlands; and funds charities, both in Perth and Kinross and across Scotland

The book it beautifully presented throughout, with well-chosen photos and illustrations.

A fascinating insight into one man, and a successful trust that puts people at its heart.

A Roof Over One’s Head, by Jeremy Duncan, published by the Gannochy Trust.