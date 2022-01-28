The secret lives of plants in our society

We don’t often consider the impact that plants have had on human history, but this book shows how they have been woven into society for centuries.

From medicine, through nutrition to murder and construction, there’s a story to be told for all living and growing things.

I particularly enjoyed the tale of how the Scottish thistle saved the nation from Viking invasion and how the humble conker led to the foundation of Israel. Who’d have thought?

With lots of bite-sized chapters and illustrations this book is perfect to dip into in short bursts.

Plants and Us, by John Akeroyd, published by GB Publishing, £14.99.