The Scot who took ten children to safety

Marjorie Anderson Marnoch was a remarkable woman – and her story is one that deserves to be told.

Around 1980, she wrote a 28-page letter giving an incredible account of how, against the backdrop of World War II, she took ten children by ship through the waters of the Atlantic from Scotland to South Africa, where she set up a home for them called Bairnshaven.

This fascinating insight has been written by Ailie Cleghorn, whose mother was a cousin of Marjorie.

This book, which is illustrated throughout with diary pages, letters, telegrams, maps and photographs, gives an unusual portrayal of motherhood and love, showing that families don’t have to come from the traditional mould.

Marjorie’s compassion shines through, and this is a fascinating and fresh take on the role that women played during the war, highlighting the strength and courage shown, and focusing on hope and unconditional kindness.

She died in 1999, having changed the lives of the children, and their families, forever.

Marjorie’s Journey, by Ailie Cleghorn, published by Scotland Street Press, £9.99.