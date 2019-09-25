The scandalous life of Henry VIII’s niece

The Other Tudor Princess is an excellent book which brings to life the story of Margaret Douglas, Henry VIII’s beloved niece, a rebellious and intriguing character during the Tudor period.

With scandalous love affairs and the bitter power struggle during the reign of Henry VII, it is a captivating historical piece by Mary McGrigor.

This tale also shows how this shrewd and bold intriguer secured the throne for her Stuart descendants.

The Other Tudor Princess, by Mary McGrigor, published by The History Press , £17.99.