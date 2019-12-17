The Samaritans will benefit from short story sales

A Scots author is donating the proceeds from his short story The Fright Before Christmas to the Samaritans.

Jonathan Whitelaw, from Glasgow, has written a unique, one-off special festive tale starring Ol’ Nick himself. Out on the cold on the very first Christmas Eve, he’s given some Divine company as three travellers make their way to a little town called Bethlehem.

Taking place before the bestselling HellCorp – proceeds from every sale of The Fright Before Christmas will be donated to Samaritans.

Jonathan said: ‘I’ve been working with my publisher on a little short story – The Fright Before Christmas – set in my HellCorp universe. It’s festive-themed and sees The Devil and God pit their wits against each other on the very first Christmas Eve.

‘It’s less Secret Santa and more Secret Satan! Following the huge, and quite frankly humbling, success of my HellCorp novels, I thought – wouldn’t it be quite fun to have The Devil, who is miserable ALL the time, to get in to the festive spirit. Or at least try and force him to enjoy himself for a change.’

The writer is particularly pleased to be able to assist those who are struggling to cope during the festive season.

Jonathan said: ‘All the proceeds of the story are being donated to The Samaritans. Last year, The Samaritans responded to more than 300,000 calls for help from across the UK and ROI throughout the festive season.

‘Among them were 10,000 calls for help on Christmas day itself. The work that the charity and its volunteers do over Christmas, and the whole year round, is vitally important.

‘They’re saving lives, all day, every day. Hopefully this short story can go some way to helping this year’s cause and raise awareness of their cause across the Christmas holidays.

‘I’m absolutely thrilled to be getting the chance to help out such a wonderful and vitally important cause at this time of year. The work of The Samaritans helps so many around the world, not just at the festive period but the whole year round. Any and all help is always appreciated.’

The Fright Before Christmas is available for 99p from Amazon as a download.

Jonathan is an author, journalist and broadcaster. After working on the frontline of Scottish politics, he moved into journalism. Subjects he has covered have varied from breaking news, the arts, culture and sport to fashion, music and even radioactive waste – with everything in between. He’s also a regular reviewer and talking head on shows for the BBC and STV.

The Man in the Dark is a sequel to the bestselling HellCorp. His debut novel was the critically acclaimed Morbid Relations.