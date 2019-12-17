Culzean Castle celebrated Christmas 1879

Culzean Castle’s magical Victorian Christmas tours returned for a second year in 2019.

They proved to be a resounding success with the event selling out and over 2,000 visitors experiencing life above and below stairs.

Recreating Christmas Eve 1879, the interactive experience took place over the first and second weekends of December at the National Trust for Scotland property near Maybole and allowed families to meet the castle’s aristocratic family and hard-working staff as they prepared for Christmas Day.

Gareth Clingan, operations manager at Culzean Castle, said: ‘We think our Victorian Christmas tours are something of a festive tradition now and we love showing off the castle in this way.

‘Every visitor who came along helped support the work that we do at Culzean through the year and we’re already looking forward to what we can come up with for Christmas 2020.’