The sad real-life story of the ‘Victorian Titanic’

Gill Hoffs’ enthusiasm for the subject of The Sinking of the RMS Tayleur and extensive research makes for an absolutely fascinating read .

It’s a piece of work scattered with inserts from historical reports and newspaper articles.

The book starts by painting a picture of the social and economic problems in 19th century Ireland with detailed, gritty decriptions of children starving in the famine and the first crowds sent on ships to Australia in search of a new life.

The story then describes and offers theories for the devastating wrecking of RMS Tayleur, the ‘Victorian Titanic’.

A truly wonderful social history of a tragic and unexplained shipping disaster.

The Sinking of the RMS Tayleur, by Gill Hoffs, published by Pen and Swords, £19.99.