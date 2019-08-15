The River Clyde – seen from end to end

This is a light-hearted profile of the River Clyde, interspersed with bright, scenic images of geographical, social and industrial interest.

Lush meadows mix with historic bridges, and impressive falls, notably Corra Linn, described by Wordsworth as ‘The Clyde’s most majestic daughter’.

From coast to coast, Happer guides us playfully through the unpredictable ebbs and flows of Scotland’s third largest river.

River Clyde, by Richard Happer and Mark Steward, published by Amberley, £16.99.