The Portobello Bookshop launches books by post

A SUBSCRIPTION service for book lovers has been unveiled by The Portobello Bookshop in Edinburgh.

“Porty by Post” provides a fiction or non-fiction book each month, along with an interview with an author in an accompanying booklet.

Gifts from fellow independently-owned local businesses are also included in the pack, along with a bookmark and a postcard.

The bookshop also hosts online events, giving subscribers access to question and answer sessions with authors and virtual book groups.

Beth Gorrie, who coordinates the subscription service, said: “Reading is a perfect escape from busy lives, a wonderful way to relax, connect and share ideas, and a great way to recharge.

“It’s also just good fun and our subscription service will open up a new world of writing you may not discover by yourself.

“I love the idea of being able to introduce readers to new writers they then fall in love with and share with others.

“It’s like a personal recommendation, but one that goes further than immediate friends and family.”

The three-, six-, or 12-month subscriptions start from £19, plus postage.

