The perfect guide to research your Scots family roots

Tracing Your Scottish Ancestors is great starting point for anyone who has an interest in their Scots roots.

It is aimed primarily at family historians who are eager to explore and understand the world in which their ancestors lived.

He guides readers through the wealth of material available to researchers in Scotland and abroad. He looks at every aspect of Scottish history and at all the relevant resources.

As well as covering records held at the National Archives of Scotland, he examines closely the information held at local archives throughout the country.

This second edition has been updated throughout to cover records now available online.

For family historians, it is essential reading as it puts their research into a historical perspective, giving them a better insight into the part their ancestors played in the past.

Tracing Your Scottish Ancestors, by Ian Maxwell, published by Pen and Swords, £12.99.