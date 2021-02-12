The perfect guide to discovering drams

For amateurs like me who are desperate to learn more about the water of life, this is a must-read.

Ludlow’s whisky knowledge is clearly extensive, but by peppering his book with humour, helpful infographics and jargon-busting explanations, even I could follow the 20 at-home tastings, feeling I’d picked up a tip or two.

The addition of whisky cocktails at the back – including the delicious sounding Mint Julep (Scotch purists avert your eyes) – ensure this book is full of whisky wisdom and wit.

Whisky: A Tasting Course, by Eddie Ludlow, published by Penguin Random House, £16.99.