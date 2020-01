While I’m yet to develop any kind of interest in flyfishing and its paraphernalia, if the notion should arrive, Steve Woit’s book would probably be my first port of call.

Filled with interviews from the worldwide community of collectors and enthusiasts along with photographs and posters spanning hundreds of years, it’s both informative and engaging.

The World of Fly Fishers and Collecting, by Steve Woit, privately published, £60.