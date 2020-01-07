The Pig Rock Bothy to move on after six years

After nearly six years, Pig Rock Bothy – the wooden structure alongside the path up to the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art One – is moving on from the grounds in March 2020.

It will eventually be relocated to Assynt in the North West Highlands of Scotland, the landscape that inspired its design and purpose.

The new and final exhibition will display material from recent Bothy Project residencies at Sweeney’s Bothy on the Island of Eigg and Inshriach Bothy in the Cairngorms National Park. Including work by: Siân Robinson Davies; This Way – Emily Macaulay and Felicity Rowley; Ashanti Harris; Lydia Honeybone; James N. Hutchinson and Sarah Rose.

Bothy Project was commissioned to create Pig Rock Bothy as part of GENERATION in 2014 – an exhibition celebrating 25 years of contemporary art in Scotland. It was made as a collaboration between artists, Bobby Niven and Laura Aldridge, and architect Iain MacLeod, in response to the landscape and community in Assynt. The structure was conceived as part of a network of residency bothies by Bothy Project, on the Island of Eigg and in the Cairngorms National Park. Pig Rock Bothy, at Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art One, acted as a temporary venue for talks, performances and events.

Since 2014 it has hosted an experimental and collaborative programme, including exhibitions with Torsten Lauschmann, Stacey Tyrell with Mother Tongue and David Faithfull; performances by Calvin Laing & Stephanie Mann and Rhubaba Choir; projects with Atlas Arts, Action for Children and Artlink; and residencies with creative arts courses including Edinburgh College, Edinburgh College of Art and The Glasgow School of Art. This year, Pig Rock Bothy hosted HappyHere, a participatory, immersive light installation, which used colour and light to visualise thoughts and feelings.

Simon Groom, director of Modern and Contemporary Art at NGS, said: ‘We’ve loved being home to the Pig Rock Bothy – hand-built to a design by architect Iain MacLeod & artists Bobby Niven and Laura Aldridge – whose leaning end gable has become an iconic sight in its own right. It has given us the opportunity to showcase the creativity of organisations and individuals from across the whole of Scotland in a variety of different art forms. The initial plan was for it to stay with us for just a year and, given our commitment to continually evolve our art programme, it is timely for it to move onto the next stage in it journey.’

David Cook, chair, Bothy Project board said: ‘Artists Bobby Niven and Laura Aldridge, and architect Iain MacLeod were delighted to work with the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art One to realise Pig Rock Bothy, bringing a sense of Assynt to Scotland’s central belt, and adding this ambitious structure, to the Bothy Project’s network of bothies on the Isle of Eigg and Cairngorms National Park. After nearly six years of activity Pig Rock Bothy at Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art One it will begin its journey to Assynt, the area that inspired it and where we are working with The Assynt Foundation.’

More information on The Bothy Project can be found HERE.

Forthcoming events:

Saturday 18 January 2020 (2-5pm) – Take Yourself Out Of Your Usual Structure with Anna McLauchlan plus artists James N. Hutchinson and Sarah Rose, who will be exploring the themes of their Inshriach Bothy inspired writing. Find the event HERE.

Friday 31 January 2020 (5.30-7.30pm) – To See and Know More where writer Maria Fusco will present work in relation to her residency at Sweeney’s Bothy on Eigg. Find the event HERE.

Friday 10 January – Sunday 2 February 2020, Drinking the Rain, Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern One).

Visit nationalgalleries.org for further information. Admission free.