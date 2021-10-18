The perfect companion for salmon fishing lovers

Salmon Flies: Past and Present is a fascinating guide for salmon fishing enthusiasts.

It contains detailed dressings for 28 flies, including fully dressed flies, hairwings, Spey flies and shrimp patterns.

As well as instructions on how to create these beautiful flies, the author has included possible alternatives to any hard to find, illegal or expensive feathers.

Each fly is pictured and comes with illustrations and instructions on how to create it along with a history, overview and details of any associated traditions.

A must for fishing fans.

Salmon Flies: Past and Present, by Henk van Bork, published by Cochy-Bonddu Books, £19.99.