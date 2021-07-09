The life of a highly-respected Scots surgeon

In this autobiography, Sir Kenneth Calman details his life as one of the most influential medics of his time.

From growing up in a council house in Glasgow to becoming the only person to be appointed Chief Medical Officer of both Scotland and England, this is a story of hard work and perseverance.

An awe-inspiring, captivating read about a formidable, highly respected surgeon.

It Started in a Cupboard: Adventures in Life, Learning and Happiness, by Sir Kenneth Calman, published by Luath Press, £12.99.