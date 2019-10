Perth: A Comprehensive Guide is a full and complete historical guide to the Fair City.

There is arguably nobody more qualified to write about its development through history than Hulbert, having successfully campaigned for and won city status for Perth in 2011.

Each area of the city is closely examined and his deep passion for the city shines through this practical guide.

Perth: A Comprehensive Guide by John Hulbert, published by Luath Press, £12.99.