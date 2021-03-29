The hills are in this author’s blood

Born in Bonnybridge, author Ian McNeish is an unlikely climbing enthusiast, but the hills are in his blood.

This endearing memoir details the lifelong love aff air with the mountains enjoyed by this self-confessed ‘dedicated amateur’, yet there is much to like about this book.

While its production values are weak and it could do with more photographs, it is nevertheless well-written, informative and deeply evocative. If you’re ever looking for a clear explanation of why people love the hills, just read this lovely little book.

From Dumyat to Mont Blanc, by Ian McNeish, published by Extremis Publishing, £9.99.