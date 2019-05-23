The hilarious exploits of life on a college campus

The Dean’s Diaries follows the activities, on and off campus, of the Dean of the ancient and illustrious St Andrew’s College.

Curious errors in the press coverage of both the the Giant Squid incident and the antimatter explosion are corrected, and the Dean muses on subjects ranging from physics to Anglo American relations, via the very real dangers of stair-lifts.

Originally published as a popular series of blog posts loosely inspired by the adventures through academia of their author, who is known for his wit and brilliant character sketches, The Dean’s Diaries also features comical, original visuals by popular illustrator Bob Dewar.

The Dean’s Diaries, by Professor David Purdie, published by Luath Press, £8.99.