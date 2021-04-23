The fascinating story of a woman taken to St Kilda

Based on a true story, The Unreliable Death of Lady Grange is a rollickingly good piece of historical fiction.

Lady Grange is presumed dead, but in reality is whisked away from her family by the man she loves to live out her life in seclusion.

The story of a stormy relationship ending in the worst possible betrayal of a wife and mother, Lawrence successfully transports the reader into a remarkable story that, if you didn’t know was based on truth, you wouldn’t believe could actually happen.

The Unreliable Death of Lady Grange, by Sue Lawrence, published by Saraband, £8.99.