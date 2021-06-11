The fascinating secrets we all carry in our bones

Think medical chat is dry? Never want to be seated next to a doctor at a dinner party? Swap those name places back and think again.

From the renowned forensic anthropologist Sue Black comes a remarkable culmination of stories told by our bones.

Skeletons may mark the absence of life, but Black turns this on its head – or skull – and explores the life behind human bones.

Laced with anecdotes, Black draws upon personal experiences and debunks professional myths from lawyers, the police and the media about bones and what they tell us.

She also offers an introduction to the human skeleton – one which is draped in criminal activity.

Not for the faint-hearted, this gritty examination of the human body and the stories it tells is a mind-bogglingly good read.

Written in Bone: Hidden Stories in What We Leave Behind, by Sue Black, published by Doubleday, £18.99.