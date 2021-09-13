The essential guide to the Outer Hebrides

We really are paging the oracle on north-west Outer Hebridean life here.

Frank Rennie, professor of Sustainable Rural Development who lives in South Galson and has been instrumental in developing the region for four decades, writes of the area’s great personal, natural and cultural significance.

From his formative experiences of the region to its resident wildlife, social history and geology, it culminates in a place he calls home.

The richness of life that lies within just a few square miles is quite astonishing.

The Changing Outer Hebrides, by Frank Rennie, published by Acair, £16.95.