The deserted streets of pandemic Edinburgh

The hour of exercise granted to us at the height of the pandemic was food for the soul.

It inspired many things – not least this beautiful book, dedicated to Montgomery’s father, George.

Taking to the capital’s deserted city streets, this is an amalgamation of eerie photographs, capturing everything from the iconic Dean Bridge to the colourful steps of Ramsay Garden when footfall was at an all-time low.

A haunting reflection of a unique time in our lives.

All proceeds go to St Columba’s Hospice, Edinburgh.

Edinburgh: The Silent City, by Stuart Montgomery, published by M&D Print Design, £20.