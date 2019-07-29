The dedication of Henrietta Tayler to help in the war

Henrietta Tayler was a truly remarkable woman in the First World War effort.

Born into the Scottish gentry, she might have lived a life of ease, but instead chose to dedicate herself to assisting the soldiers on the front line.

She also published more than 30 full-length works and articles in order to help and teach others. A striking biography.

Henrietta Tayler: Scottish Jacobite Historian and First World War Nurse, by Maggie Craig, Alligin Books, £9.99